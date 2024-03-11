Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 304 ($3.86).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 249.98 ($3.17) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 780.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.63 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 712 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,829.84 ($2,322.43). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,084.66). Insiders have bought 3,040 shares of company stock worth $761,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

