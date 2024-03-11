Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.96.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

