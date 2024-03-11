Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.75 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

