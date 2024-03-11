Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.49.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

