Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $276,547,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 263,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,292. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

