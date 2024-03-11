Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

