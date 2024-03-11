Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 961 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,762 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MetLife by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after purchasing an additional 746,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MET opened at $70.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

