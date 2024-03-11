Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Barclays decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

