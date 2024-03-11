Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 255,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $47.18.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

