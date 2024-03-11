Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $149,585,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,470,000 after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after purchasing an additional 440,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $119.38.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

