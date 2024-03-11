Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

