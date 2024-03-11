Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

