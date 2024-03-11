Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after buying an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,909,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $36.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

