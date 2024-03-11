Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

XBI opened at $98.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

