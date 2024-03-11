Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,666 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $157.31 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

