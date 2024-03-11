Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

