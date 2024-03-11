Beldex Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $271.72 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.27 or 0.05591654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00067896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00019757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00019059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

