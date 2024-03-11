Beazley’s (BEZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($11.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.80) to GBX 860 ($10.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 840.20 ($10.66).

Get Beazley alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEZ

Beazley Stock Down 1.2 %

Beazley Increases Dividend

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 646.15 ($8.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,037.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 485.80 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 686.08 ($8.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 650.96 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.