Barclays Begins Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $60.31 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after buying an additional 1,476,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,855 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $68,940,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,333,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 1,107,431 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.