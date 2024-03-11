Barclays Begins Coverage on Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $287,574.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock worth $742,472 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

