Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 42.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $96.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,823. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

