Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,710 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $235,338,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. 1,910,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,751. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

