Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,034 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.15. 171,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.