Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,458 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $152,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after buying an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $172.60. 1,604,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,430. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

