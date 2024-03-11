Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 2,012 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 331,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 215,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 111.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. 6,282,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.