Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 14,536 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 33,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 3,715.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 298,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 290,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 48,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $60.06. 7,324,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,230. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.