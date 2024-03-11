Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $430.06 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 5.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.54% of Zoetis worth $430,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.43. 1,766,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,308. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

