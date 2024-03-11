Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $437.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,531,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,174,828. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $448.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.41 and a 200 day moving average of $393.57.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

