Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,267 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.13% of ON worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ON by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of ON by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,075,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,910,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of ONON traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. 6,140,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,824. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
