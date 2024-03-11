Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,267 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.13% of ON worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ON by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of ON by 642.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,075,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,910,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.13. 6,140,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,824. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.18. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONON. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.