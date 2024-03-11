Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 357.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 512,401 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.86. The stock had a trading volume of 554,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,336. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

