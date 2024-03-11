Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,294 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,870 shares of company stock worth $6,748,276 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $134.40. 1,384,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

