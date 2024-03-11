Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.99 and last traded at C$127.29, with a volume of 360015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.39.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$126.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

