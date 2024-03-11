Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.86. 723,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 933,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

