Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BALY

Bally’s Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.