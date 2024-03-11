B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 7.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.50. 448,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,412,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $662.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -71.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 72,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 619,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

