Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $628,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. 173,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,688. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

