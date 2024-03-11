Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $227.80 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $227.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $12.60 or 0.00017455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004318 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00024705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,241.49 or 1.00057809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00183757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,371,751 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,360,543.19567418 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.12429444 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $273,593,344.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

