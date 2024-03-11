AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.30. 185,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,403. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

