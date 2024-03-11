AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $186.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

