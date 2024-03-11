Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 5.03% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $46,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,524,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 586,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 326,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

