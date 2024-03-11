Auxier Asset Management Sells 875 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 6.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 206,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.18%. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

