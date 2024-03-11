Auxier Asset Management Sells 828 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 354.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,159,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,708,105. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

