Auxier Asset Management Sells 4,578 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

