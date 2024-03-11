Auxier Asset Management Sells 350 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.49. 785,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,638. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

