Auxier Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up approximately 2.9% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,168,000 after acquiring an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,190. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.