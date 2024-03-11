Auxier Asset Management Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,588. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

