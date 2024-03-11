Auxier Asset Management Purchases 234 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $5,980,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 152.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,237,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,220,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 261,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.63. 9,723,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,659,840. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.94 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,859 shares of company stock worth $39,178,332. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

