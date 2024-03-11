Auxier Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 115.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TGH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. 207,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,104. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

