Auxier Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 170,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,870. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

