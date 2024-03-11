Auxier Asset Management Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 555.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.33. 491,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

